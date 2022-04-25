UAE: Pay early, get up to 35% discount on traffic fines

File photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 6:19 PM

Abu Dhabi motorists who have committed several traffic offences have been urged to benefit from the initiative of paying traffic fines in interest-free instalments to avoid their vehicles being impounded under Abu Dhabi’s traffic law.

They were also told to take advantage of the force’s 35 percent discount if they pay the traffic fines within two months of committing the offence and 25 percent discount in a year.

In a statement issued on social media, Abu Dhabi Police said the initiative, which allows drivers with traffic fines to pay them in parts as per their affordability, is being carried out in cooperation with five banks in the UAE. These include Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Mashreq Al Islami and Emirates Islamic Bank.

To avail of the service, drivers must have credit cards issued by one of these banks. A motorist has to contact the bank directly, within a period not exceeding two weeks from the date of being booked, to request for payment of traffic fines in instalments.

"The service allows fines to be paid through Abu Dhabi Police service centres and digital channels such as the website and the smart phone application, with a one-year instalment system without any interest charged," police said earlier.

Authorities have called on the public to take advantage of the instalment facility because it was easier and convenient for many motorists.

The service aims to ease life for drivers and vehicle owners by paying off the traffic violation fines in instalments throughout the year, according to police.

Under the traffic law No 5 of 2020 on fines and impounding vehicles in Abu Dhabi emirate, which was issued in September 2020, racking up more than Dh7,000 in traffic fines leads to impounding of a vehicle.