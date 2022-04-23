UAE: Dh400 fine, 4 black points for not maintaining safe distance on roads

Recent increase in electric scooter-related accidents raised concerns over the heightened risk to riders and other pedestrians
Transport1 week ago
Motorists could be fined Dh400 and be penalised with 4 black points for not maintaining a safe distance behind vehicles.
Ras Al Khaimah Police has said in a video on Twitter that maintaining an adequate amount of distance on the road is vital to one's safety.
Keeping a safe distance ensures that a motorist has sufficient time to be able to make a decision in case something goes wrong.
The video also said that being unable to maintain the distance puts lives at risk.
Authorities in other Emirates have also urged motorists to obey speed limits, especially during Ramadan. Speeding before Iftar or Taraweeh prayers is one of the leading causes of traffic accidents during the holy month.
