UAE: Dh400 fine, 4 black points for not maintaining safe distance on roads

Authorities have also urged motorists to obey speed limits, especially during Ramadan

Screengrab from video

By Web Desk Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 11:15 AM

Motorists could be fined Dh400 and be penalised with 4 black points for not maintaining a safe distance behind vehicles.

Ras Al Khaimah Police has said in a video on Twitter that maintaining an adequate amount of distance on the road is vital to one's safety.

Keeping a safe distance ensures that a motorist has sufficient time to be able to make a decision in case something goes wrong.

The video also said that being unable to maintain the distance puts lives at risk.

Authorities in other Emirates have also urged motorists to obey speed limits, especially during Ramadan. Speeding before Iftar or Taraweeh prayers is one of the leading causes of traffic accidents during the holy month.

ALSO READ: