Fifa Qatar World Cup: Dubai authorities discuss plans to welcome fans

The World Cup will begin on November 20, with Argentina placed in Group C alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland
Committee to distribute leaflets to visitors, highlighting importance of respecting local culture and traditions
Authorities in Dubai have reviewed the emirate’s readiness to ensure the safety, security, and satisfaction of football fans residing in or visiting Dubai during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.
The Dubai Events Security Committee (ESC) met with the Dubai Sports Council and other government and private entities to ensure readiness to welcome fans and facilitate their travel to and from Doha on match days.
Major-General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, director of Dubai Police’s General Department of Organisation Protective Security and Emergency, and Chairman of ESC, highlighted the importance of stepping up preparations to host football fans from different countries worldwide, “speaking different languages and with different cultural backgrounds and needs”.
He reviewed the measures deployed by the Dubai Police to secure the dedicated fan zones being set up across the city. A dedicated football park is among the Dubai venues that will offer residents and visitors a “safe and enjoyable experience of watching the matches”.
The ESC will carry out awareness initiatives to remind fans of the importance of “positive engagement” and the need to adhere to safety protocols when supporting their teams.
Major-General Abdullah instructed the committee to distribute awareness leaflets to visitors, highlighting the importance of respecting local culture and traditions.
The tournament will kick off on November 20, with the title decider scheduled for December 18.
