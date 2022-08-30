UAE announces multiple-entry visa for Fifa World Cup ticket holders

UAE firms begin offering Golden Visa to retain talent, attract highly-skilled individuals
Company leaders say coveted 10-year residency applications should be made more flexible
The UAE has announced a multiple-entry tourist visa for those attending the Fifa World Cup and holding the Hayya card.
The UAE Media Office on Tuesday said that those registered for the Hayya card will be able to apply for multiple-entry tourist visas which will enable them to enter the Emirates and stay for up to 90 days from the date of issuance. It also announced a reduced one-time fee of Dh100.
The authority stated that the visa can be extended for an additional 90 days. Applications will open from November 1, 2022.
Citizens of visa-exempt countries are excluded; they can enter and reside in the UAE according to current procedures.
The Hayya card is mandatory for ticket holders going to the World Cup in November-December. Last week, Saudi Arabia announced that it would grant visas to those holding tickets to the World Cup.
Here are the steps listed by the UAE Media Office on how to apply for the new multiple-entry tourist visa:
