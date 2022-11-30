Fifa World Cup: US beat Iran 1-0 to reach knock-out stage

Bruno Fernandes scores two goals in the second half to move Portugal to the top of Group H
Christian Pulisic could not even celebrate scoring against Iran after he injured himself as the United States beat Iran 1-0 on Tuesday in an entertaining Group B decider to storm into the last 16 of the World Cup.
Needing a win to reach the knockout stages, the Americans were relentless in attack in a high-tempo game and broke the deadlock in the 38th minute when Sergino Dest's perfect header found Pulisic, who clashed with the goalkeeper as he bundled the ball in and was too injured to celebrate.
Spurred on by an electric atmosphere at Doha's Al Thumama stadium, the U.S. team oozed confidence and was always in control against an Iran side who could have advanced with a draw.
Yunus Musah and Weston McKennie were instrumental in almost every U.S. move, with Dest always troubling Iran, who were outplayed and created few chances.
The meeting between the two diplomatic adversaries was the first at a World Cup since the 1998 tournament in France, a match dubbed "the mother of all football matches".
ALSO READ:
Bruno Fernandes scores two goals in the second half to move Portugal to the top of Group H
"This party of soccer has brought people together and that’s amazing," says Sam who has celebrity status on social media
Despite missing the services of star striker Neymar the five times champions comfortably overcome a gritty Switzerland
The South American team was about to take a corner when the lights at Stadium 974 dimmed enough for play to stop
According to him, the host country has done a superb job of organising the tournament
The Black Stars, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament at 61st, joined Portugal at the top of the group standings on three points with Uruguay and South Korea on one.
Supporters were so inspired when the team rallied from 3-1 down to hold Serbia 3-3 that they started cheering, making the loudest noise in the 40,000-capacity stadium
The signs are ominous that the World Cup will not longer be ruled by the big teams like Argentina, Germany, writes Sahil Sajan