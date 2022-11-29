Fifa World Cup 2022: Hosts Qatar exit tournament after third straight loss

Netherlands post second consecutive win to top Group A

By Web Desk Published: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 8:54 PM Last updated: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 9:05 PM

The Netherlands brought Qatar’s participation in the Fifa World Cup to an end on Tuesday when they defeated the hosts 2-0 in a Group A encounter at the at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

While Qatar exit the tournament having lost all three league games the Dutch have kept their slate clean with their second win following a tense 1-0 victory over Ecuador last Friday.

The Dutch will be hoping to end their jinx of never winning the World Cup despite reaching the finals on three occasion s in 1974, 1978 and 2010 where they lost to West Germany, Argentina and Spain respectively.

Cody Gakpo's 26th-minute strike gave the Netherlands a 1-0 lead at halftime as the Dutch sought to book their place in the last 16.

Gakpo raced on to Davy Klaassen's pass and fired a low shot into the bottom corner, giving the Netherlands a boost in their push to finish top of the standings.

Qatar were already unable to qualify for the next phase of the tournament before kick-off.

