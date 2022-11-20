Fifa World Cup: Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Hamdan arrive in Doha to attend the opening ceremony

Fans rally behind country and exalt its efforts in building bridges between communities and people
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, arrives in Doha to attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The UAE Vice President is accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. Sheikh Mohammed and the Crown Prince was received by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Emir of Qatar.
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman and a delegation of ministers also arrived in Qatar on Sunday morning to attend the opening ceremony of the World Cup, Saudi state media reported.
Mohammed bin Salman was accompanied by the kingdom's energy, interior, foreign, commerce and investment ministers as well as senior officials including his national security adviser and head of the National Guard, the official Saudi Press Agency said.
Prince Mohammed also ordered all government ministries and agencies "to provide any additional support or facilities required by Qatar" to host the event, the sports ministry said in a statement, without providing details.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi also arrived in Qatar on Sunday to attend the opening ceremony.
The World Cup kicks off with host nation Qatar facing Ecuador on Sunday as the month-long football showpiece finally gets under way after a 12-year build-up.
Foreign government officials, VIPs and celebrities will be in the crowd as the first World Cup staged in the Arab world opens at the Bedouin tent-inspired Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, 50 kilometres (31 miles) outside of Doha.
South Korean K-pop star Jung Kook will headline the 30-minute opening ceremony, which organisers said Sunday would reflect themes of "humanity, respect and inclusion".
Qatari singers Fahad Al-Kubaisi and Dana will also perform at the opening ceremony.
Fifa said the ceremony "will include tributes to the 32 competing teams, previous Fifa World Cup hosts and event volunteers."
