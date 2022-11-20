Fifa World Cup: UAE fans can enjoy matches, concerts, parades at Sheikh Zayed Festival

The event will host various entertainment programmes such as concerts, cultural shows, pavilions and a wide variety of cuisines

Supplied photos

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 20 Nov 2022, 3:11 PM

The Higher Committee organising the Sheikh Zayed Festival has announced that the festival will provide a number of screens for the regular airing of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 football games, that will be distributed throughout different areas of the Festival starting from November 20 until December 18, 2022.

The outdoor screens will give visitors of the festival and football fans the opportunity to watch and follow the matches starting at 4pm until 12am on weekdays and till 1am during weekends and on national holidays.

Organisers of the Sheikh Zayed Festival made sure that football fans will enjoy the matches within the Festival's wonderful ambiance while simultaneously keeping up with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, a major sporting occasion that also hosts various entertainment events for football fans from around the world. In addition to providing new ways to celebrate their passion for football, fans can enjoy an exciting array of events, before and after games that include concerts, entertainment, heritage and cultural shows, parades, pavilions, a wide variety of cuisine offerings to delight everyone, competitions, and many more that can be explored and enjoyed within the Festival grounds.

This year’s edition of the Sheikh Zayed Festival continuously enhances its efforts to bring fun and entertainment for all, including football fans, music lovers, food and beverage enthusiasts, and those looking to learn more about the rich cultural heritage of the UAE and the rest of the world’s.

ALSO READ: