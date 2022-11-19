Expo City Dubai: Catch Fifa World Cup action for as low as Dh30; kids go free

One company says its floating fleet could be flying back and forth between Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar on an almost daily basis throughout the event
While several exclusive Fifa World Cup packages cost thousands of dirhams, one fan experience in Dubai promises a treat that won’t break the bank. At Expo City Dubai, residents and visitors can enjoy an entire day of all things football for only Dh30 per person — kids can even enter for free.
Just like at other fan zones across the UAE, visitors to the Expo legacy site will also be able to watch matches on giant screens, feast on delicious food, and make the most of entertainment.
The Fifa World Cup will kick off in Qatar tomorrow, and Expo City Dubai has rolled up its sleeves with three giant screens at the Fan City to live stream the opening ceremony and the first match.
The Fan City is divided into two areas – Jubilee Park and Al Wasl.
While the Jubilee Park fan zone will be open throughout the tournament, the Al Wasl one will be hosting special VIP screenings for the knockout stage matches from December 3.
In total, the Fan City can accommodate over 10,000 fans simultaneously, with many seating areas on the main stage at Jubilee Park. The main screening area has been lined with the flags of participating countries, with benches and tables, as well as hundreds of bean bags for comfortable viewing. And if you wish to get your kicks over a sheesha, a designated spot has also been set up for hookah lovers.
Apart from live football action, visitors can expect a whole bunch of entertainment, with renowned DJs spinning some mean tracks to keep the tempo high. There will also be a host of parades, concerts, quizzes, and much more between matches.
A bay for games has also been built on site for visitors who would like to take a break in between the matches.
If you get tired from rooting for your favourite teams, you can whet your appetite at the many food stalls serving a variety of delicious fare.
Wondering where to leave your young ones while you enjoy the matches? The Fan City has a few kids-friendly areas with games like penalty kick posts, dribbling posts, and more to keep them entertained.
Adults can try their hand - and feet - at football, volleyball, foosball, etc in between matches. with more activities in store over the coming days.
The Jubilee Park Fan City also has a licensed area — separate from the main screening area - where you can enjoy the action on a 6x3 metre screen, while sipping on beverages. However, fans cannot take beverages to the main screening area.
While entry to Expo City Dubai is free, daily tickets to the Jubilee Park Fan City area are priced at just Dh30 for now. Children below 13 walk in for free for a full day of fun and entertainment.
If you opt to view the knockout stage matches at Al Wasl, general ticket prices begin at Dh150, while it goes up to Dh250 for the semis and the finals. There are VIP packages priced at Dh500 and Dh1,000 for the knockout, and semis/finals, respectively. A VVIP package (The Pearl) al the Al Wasl will cost Dh1,000 for knockout matches, and Dh2,000 for the semis and finals.
The best way to reach the Fan City is by Metro. If you opt to drive, the parking near the Jubilee Park is just 3-5 minutes walking distance from the main viewing area.
