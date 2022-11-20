Fifa World Cup: Abu Dhabi’s biggest fan zone opens on Yas Island with food trucks, interactive games

The zone will be able to seat 1,000 fans, with the overall capacity of the venue going up to 2,500 people

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sun 20 Nov 2022, 6:06 PM

A 10,000sqm fan zone is welcoming football fans in Abu Dhabi to catch all the action of the Fifa World Cup 2022 at Yas Links on Yas Island.

The Yas Island Fanzone – Fifa World Cup Viewing Experience has four action-packed zones: the main viewing zone, the activation zone, the food and beverage zone and the VIP lounge zone.

The seating capacity is for 1,000 fans, and overall the venue can accommodate 2,500 people. Featuring football-themed activities for all ages and non-stop family entertainment, fans will be able to watch their favourite teams live on one of the largest outdoor screens in the country in the main viewing zone.

There are plenty of fun competitions available along with several food trucks and stalls, stage shows, DJ sets, and roaming artists.

An intimate VIP Lounge will offer next-level comforts, with a second screen for games and a shisha lounge with visitors also able to purchase official Fifa-Licensed merchandise including World Cup Trophy replicas and nation-themed footballs.

The fan zone will feature football games and activities which will encourage the crowd to get involved, with FootPool, Fast Feet and Targeted Kick screens available. The fan zone will host Fifa 23 gaming tournaments daily.

The fan zone, created in partnership with Miral and AB INBEV, will be open throughout the tournament. Entry options are available with general admission passes costing Dh50, all game access at Dh95, and season passes at Dh950. The VIP shisha lounge is also available for table bookings.

For more information and bookings, visit https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/abu-dhabi-fanzone-fifa-world-cup.

ALSO READ: