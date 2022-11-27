Fifa World Cup 2022: Magical Messi helps Argentina beat Mexico 2-0

Argentina keep their hopes for the last 16 alive after the win

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Mexico. — AFP

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Sun 27 Nov 2022, 12:59 AM Last updated: Sun 27 Nov 2022, 1:09 AM

A moment of Lionel Messi magic and a stunning goal from substitute Enzo Fernandez kept the Argentinian World Cup hopes alive in Qatar on Saturday.

Facing a resolute Mexico team in their second group game, Argentina had to dig deep for victory at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Having suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in the opening game, Argentina produced subdued performance in the first half as they were bullied on the ball by the fearless Mexicans.

With their hopes hanging by a thread, Argentina came out all guns blazing in the second half, passing the ball around majestically in the middle of the park.

It was from one such flowing move that Messi scored from outside the box in the 64th minute.

The Mexican goalkeeper had no chance of stopping that magical left-footer from Messi.

Argentina continued to press hard with some breath-taking moves, finally showing the class that compelled many a pundit to put them on the favourites list for the World Cup in Qatar.

Eventually, Argentina got the second goal through a stunning finish from Fernandez in the 87th minute that truly kept their dream alive.

