Fifa World Cup 2022: Magical Messi helps Argentina beat Mexico 2-0

Qatar showed some flashes of exciting attacking play, but they were undone by sloppy defending that was harshly punished by a Senegalese side
A moment of Lionel Messi magic and a stunning goal from substitute Enzo Fernandez kept the Argentinian World Cup hopes alive in Qatar on Saturday.
Facing a resolute Mexico team in their second group game, Argentina had to dig deep for victory at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.
Having suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in the opening game, Argentina produced subdued performance in the first half as they were bullied on the ball by the fearless Mexicans.
With their hopes hanging by a thread, Argentina came out all guns blazing in the second half, passing the ball around majestically in the middle of the park.
It was from one such flowing move that Messi scored from outside the box in the 64th minute.
The Mexican goalkeeper had no chance of stopping that magical left-footer from Messi.
Argentina continued to press hard with some breath-taking moves, finally showing the class that compelled many a pundit to put them on the favourites list for the World Cup in Qatar.
Eventually, Argentina got the second goal through a stunning finish from Fernandez in the 87th minute that truly kept their dream alive.
ALSO READ:
Qatar showed some flashes of exciting attacking play, but they were undone by sloppy defending that was harshly punished by a Senegalese side
Paulo Dybala, who is just coming back from injury, must be given the opportunity to start
Right-back Danilo to also miss next Group G game due to an ankle strain
Supporters delighted with their team's performance against Serbia
When Roozbeh Cheshmi finally found the back of the net with a magnificent right-footer from outside the box, the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium erupted in deafening noise as the Wales players dropped to their knees
Goals from Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng helped the African nation beat the host country
Naaji Noushi's first stop in town was the Burj Khalifa, as taking a selfie in front of world's tallest building was on her bucket list
Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time and Ramin Rezaelan added the second goal