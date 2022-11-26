Fifa World Cup: Mbappe double puts holders France into World Cup last 16

Supporters delighted with their team's performance against Serbia
Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France became the first team into the last 16 of the World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Denmark on Saturday.
The holders are the first team into the knockout round in Qatar and the young striker was again the hero, hitting the winner in the 86th minute.
When Roozbeh Cheshmi finally found the back of the net with a magnificent right-footer from outside the box, the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium erupted in deafening noise as the Wales players dropped to their knees
Goals from Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng helped the African nation beat the host country
Naaji Noushi's first stop in town was the Burj Khalifa, as taking a selfie in front of world's tallest building was on her bucket list
Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time and Ramin Rezaelan added the second goal
The stopper was initially given a yellow card but that was upgraded to red in the 86th minute after the intervention of the video assistant referee
There had been fears the 25-year-old would not make the Seleção squad for the tournament after he came off with a calf injury in mid-October
Premier League giants United announced this week that Ronaldo was leaving after he criticised the club and manager Erik ten Hag in a TV interview