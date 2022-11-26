Fifa World Cup: Mbappe double puts holders France into World Cup last 16

The striker scored twice to take his team into the knockout round

France's forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the match with Denmark in Doha. –AFP

By AFP Published: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 10:13 PM Last updated: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 10:17 PM

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France became the first team into the last 16 of the World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Denmark on Saturday.

The holders are the first team into the knockout round in Qatar and the young striker was again the hero, hitting the winner in the 86th minute.

