UAE National Day holidays: Expo 2020 Dubai to host fireworks, special shows

Golden Jubilee weekend promises to be an emotional journey full of surprises

Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: File

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 12:14 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 12:33 PM

Expo 2020 is gearing up for a stellar line-up of events as the nation celebrates 50 years since the birth of the UAE, promising visitors ‘emotional days’ bursting with many surprises.

The National day weekend will see an action-packed performance celebrating the insights and values of the country’s leadership with captivating shows celebrating the Emirati people and the nation’s journey so far.

Fireworks and several shows across four days with nearly 150 performers will start entertaining audiences from 1 December 2021, paying tribute to the country and its people -- right from acknowledging the visionary character of its great leaders to the endeavours of its people, who are the nation’s soul.

ALSO READ:

Amna Abulhoul, Executive Creative Director of Expo 2020, says, “We have a festive weekend which is the Golden Jubilee weekend that starts at 9am and goes on till 2am. The country reaches 50 years, only once in a lifetime, and we want to make sure that from the time the gates open to the time till the gates close, everyone will be celebrating ‘emotional’ days.”

Abulhoul underlines Emirati events, attractions and performances, and fusion shows by different world artists will pay homage to the people of this land and the persons who narrated the UAE’s story from the beginning until now.

She adds, “Every day there will be a surprise, every hour there will be another surprise. This is the first time that a country is celebrating their big day with the World. It’s really exciting to see the fusion performances and how they are integrated with us as one. This golden jubilee weekend is not only a celebration of the UAE turning 50 but the World turning to one.”