Look: Thousands gather to greet Cristiano Ronaldo at Expo 2020 Dubai

Published: Fri 28 Jan 2022

Thousands of cheers poured in from all sides of Expo 2020 Dubai's Al Wasl Plaza as football legend Cristiano Ronaldo rose from the stage, waving to his fans.

The Manchester United star started his speech by saying Dubai is one of his favourite cities and he visits the Emirate every year.

"Whatever Dubai does is just amazing and impressive. I am not surprised at things here. It's just fantastic to see how things are made possible here," Ronaldo said.

Al Wasl Plaza was packed with fans not just from Dubai, but also from Oman, Kuwait and India. Many were seen sporting jerseys and T-shirts with Ronaldo's photo printed on it.

“Expo is just unbelievably impressive,” Ronaldo said. “Bringing 192 nations with their culture and traditions under one roof is something very exciting,”

The 37-year-old footballer advised attendees to prioritise their physical and mental health. "I am fit because I take care of my body. Do everything that makes your body and mind healthy," he said.

Ronaldo, who is expecting twins, also asked his fans to make sustainable choices and create a better place for future generations.

“Listen to your father,” Ronaldo told the audience twice, while sharing a short story of his eldest son. “My son asks me when he will have a mobile phone. I always reply to him: 'Whenever it’s your time you shall have.'"

He further advised parents to limit their children's screen time. "We must take advantage of the technology and not be obsessed with it," he said. "Children should be given phone for a specific time and not all the time."

After the interactive session at Al Wasl Plaza, Ronaldo signed number seven jerseys for a few lucky children. One among them was Layan Hamade, a student at GEMS International School.

Photo by M. Sajjad

"I happened to get a band and was sitting on the first row. I did not believe my ears when an organiser told me that I was one among the lucky ones who will be going on the stage to get the T-shirt signed,” Layan said. “Now, all my friends and schoolmates will be jealous of me."

A fan from Oman said it was a dream come true. "I follow Ronaldo on every platform. Don't miss any of his news. When I learnt that he is here, there was no second thought to reach Dubai."

Another fan, Ravi from Kerala, India, was in Dubai earlier and planned to return home on January 27. But when he heard Ronaldo was visiting Expo 2020 Dubai, he rescheduled his flight home.

"I postponed my ticket to see my favourite star," he said. "People present at Al Wasl Plaza are the luckiest ones today."

One of the most heart-warming moments of the day was when Ronaldo noticed a man in a wheelchair and got off the podium to click a photo with him.

