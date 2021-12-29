Look: Cristiano Ronaldo lights up Burj Khalifa after winning 'Top Goalscorer of All Time'

The football legend underwent a surgery to remove a colon tumour
The world's tallest building lit up to celebrate Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's win at the Globe Soccer Awards 2021 on Tuesday.
The footballer won the 'Top Goalscorer of All Time' award. To mark his victory, snapshots and visuals from his life were projected on Burj Khalifa.
Ronaldo, who had been playing a match for Manchester United against Newcastle, could not accept the award in person. But he did send a video message, which was played on a large screen near the Burj Khalifa.
He later took to Instagram to convey his gratitude and express his appreciation to Dubai and the Globe Soccer Awards.
"The Dubai Globe Soccer Gala is already one of the most important sports events in the world, and to receive such a meaningful award, for Best Goal Scorer in Football History, is truly one more dream come true. Thank you Dubai! I hope to see you soon!" he wrote.
The annual Globe Soccer Awards were established in 2010. It aims to recognise "not just the best players and coaches, but also the people who work behind the scenes who had not previously been acknowledged," according to the official website.
Other winners at the ceremony were Robert Lewandowski, who won the Maradona Award for Best Goal Scorer of the Year; Kylian Mbappé, who won the Best Men's Player of the Year; and Alexia Putellas, who won the Best Women's Player of the Year.
