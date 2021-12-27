Dubai Globe Soccer Awards: Kylian Mbappe named player of the year

Kylian Mbappe at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards ceremony on Monday. (Twitter)

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski took home the Fans' Player of the Year award

French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe was named the Men’s Player of the Year at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards on Monday.

The PSG striker scored 42 goals in the 2020-2021 season and helped his club win the Ligue 1 title.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski took home the Fans’ Player of the Year award. The Poland captain also won the Diego Maradona trophy for being the most prolific striker last season.

Lewandowski scored 41 goals in Bundesliga last season to break Gerd Müller’s record of 40 goals. The legendary Germany striker had set the record in 1971–1972.