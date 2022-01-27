Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo meets Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Hamdan

Liverpool beat Brentford 3-0 at home on Sunday
Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo's trip to the UAE wouldn't be complete without some royal treatment.
Ronaldo, who has been pictured in Dubai for the past few days, met His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Thursday.
Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. were seen in Sheikh Hamdan's Instagram stories.
Since arriving in Dubai, the Manchester United star has posted several stunning shots of himself and his family enjoying their vacation in the Emirate and spending time at the beach.
Ronaldo is also scheduled to visit Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday, January 28. The Manchester United star will be at Al Wasl Plaza at 3pm, according to Expo 2020 Dubai's announcement on Twitter.
