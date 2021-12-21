Just 100 days of Expo 2020 Dubai left: 10 things you must check out

Catch famed Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman performing alongside a host of other Indian singers and musicians

Santa with visitors in the Grotto at Al Wasl, Expo 2020 Dubai.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 21 Dec 2021, 1:35 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai began in October and has wowed millions of visitors already. The mega event is now approaching its half-way point and if you are among the few who have not experienced its magic yet, you have just 100 days left!

So, here is a list of the 10 things you absolutely must check out:

Winter wonderland: The site currently resembles a festive wonderland, with a stunning round-up of Christmas and New Year shows lined up.

Nights to remember: Keep an eye out for upcoming Infinite Nights announcements – so far, the concert series has brought in Alicia Keys, Nancy Ajram, Ragheb Alama and Kadim Al Sahir to the Expo stages.

The Rahman magic: On December 22, catch famed Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman performing alongside a host of other Indian singers and musicians.

K-Pop fans rejoice: South Korea’s National Day at Expo takes place on January 16, and includes a performance by eight-member boy band Stray Kids.

What’s your theme: Expo has five more Theme Weeks on the way, including Global Goals Week on January 16-22.

Street art attack: Drop by on January 28-29 to see New Zealand’s top graffiti artists pick up their spray cans at Al Forsan Park to showcase the beauty of Maori and Pacific Island street art.

Bird’s eye view: Get on to the Garden in the Sky observation tower to see all that Expo has to offer.

Make a splash: This, undoubtedly, is one of the most breathtaking attractions at the Expo 2020 site. Water, earth and fire form the stunning ‘Expo 2020 Water Feature’.

Get fit at Expo: Join one of the upcoming Ride the World and Run the World sessions (these are even happening on Christmas Day) or try the ladies-only yoga sessions at the Water Feature every Monday at 9.30am.

Flavours from around the world: Country pavilions feature traditional dishes dished out in an authentic style.