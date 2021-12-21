UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Just 100 days of Expo 2020 Dubai left: 10 things you must check out

Catch famed Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman performing alongside a host of other Indian singers and musicians

Santa with visitors in the Grotto at Al Wasl, Expo 2020 Dubai.
Santa with visitors in the Grotto at Al Wasl, Expo 2020 Dubai.
by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Tue 21 Dec 2021, 1:35 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai began in October and has wowed millions of visitors already. The mega event is now approaching its half-way point and if you are among the few who have not experienced its magic yet, you have just 100 days left!

So, here is a list of the 10 things you absolutely must check out:

Winter wonderland: The site currently resembles a festive wonderland, with a stunning round-up of Christmas and New Year shows lined up.

Nights to remember: Keep an eye out for upcoming Infinite Nights announcements – so far, the concert series has brought in Alicia Keys, Nancy Ajram, Ragheb Alama and Kadim Al Sahir to the Expo stages.

ALSO READ:

The Rahman magic: On December 22, catch famed Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman performing alongside a host of other Indian singers and musicians.

K-Pop fans rejoice: South Korea’s National Day at Expo takes place on January 16, and includes a performance by eight-member boy band Stray Kids.

What’s your theme: Expo has five more Theme Weeks on the way, including Global Goals Week on January 16-22.

Street art attack: Drop by on January 28-29 to see New Zealand’s top graffiti artists pick up their spray cans at Al Forsan Park to showcase the beauty of Maori and Pacific Island street art.

Bird’s eye view: Get on to the Garden in the Sky observation tower to see all that Expo has to offer.

Make a splash: This, undoubtedly, is one of the most breathtaking attractions at the Expo 2020 site. Water, earth and fire form the stunning ‘Expo 2020 Water Feature’.

Get fit at Expo: Join one of the upcoming Ride the World and Run the World sessions (these are even happening on Christmas Day) or try the ladies-only yoga sessions at the Water Feature every Monday at 9.30am.

Instagram/@bussoladubai/eatatexpo2020
Instagram/@bussoladubai/eatatexpo2020

Flavours from around the world: Country pavilions feature traditional dishes dished out in an authentic style.

A Staff Reporter

More news from Expo 2020