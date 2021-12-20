Expo 2020 Dubai: Visit numbers cross 7 million mark as on December 20

Virtual visitation rose to 31.6 million over the same period

Published: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 12:20 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai visit numbers have increased significantly to a total of 7,167,591 visits in the period up to December 20, organisers said Monday. Expo 2020’s virtual visitation rose to 31.6 million over the same period.

The largest major global event to be held since the start of the pandemic, Expo 2020 has said it has ramped up Covid-19 precautionary measures to safeguard the health and safety of visitors.

Expo's programme of live concerts during the next seven days are:

Dina Stars and Apo and The Apostles – December 23, Jubilee Park

Egyptian entertainer Tamer Hosny – December 23 Jubilee Park

Grigoryan Chant and Naia Izumi – December 24, Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

London Community Gospel Choir – December 24 and 25, Jubilee Park and Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre respectively

Lea Salonga – December 25, Jubilee Park

Kazakh National Ballet – December 23, Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

Check out 3D-printed snowflakes at the Czech Republic Pavilion and the 400-year-old tradition of Lucia at the Sweden Pavilion on December 27.

Major visits and entertainment events at Expo

His Holiness Sultan Al Bohra and members of the Bohra community visited the Expo last week, while other recent high-profile events included an appearance from footballer and Expo Ambassador Lionel Messi. A concert by multitalented Egyptian star Mohamed Ramadan and an electrifying science show Brainiac Live were also organised.

During the Knowledge and Learning Week, a three-day global education summit was organised.

The seasonal spirit has been felt across the entire Expo site ahead of December 25. An unmissable Christmas tree has been set up at Al Wasl Plaza following a light-up ceremony which took place on December 18.

