Expo 2020 Dubai: Visit numbers cross 7 million mark as on December 20

The Dubai Ruler meets president of the Central African Republic, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Expo 20206 days ago
Expo 2020 Dubai visit numbers have increased significantly to a total of 7,167,591 visits in the period up to December 20, organisers said Monday. Expo 2020’s virtual visitation rose to 31.6 million over the same period.
The largest major global event to be held since the start of the pandemic, Expo 2020 has said it has ramped up Covid-19 precautionary measures to safeguard the health and safety of visitors.
ALSO READ:
His Holiness Sultan Al Bohra and members of the Bohra community visited the Expo last week, while other recent high-profile events included an appearance from footballer and Expo Ambassador Lionel Messi. A concert by multitalented Egyptian star Mohamed Ramadan and an electrifying science show Brainiac Live were also organised.
During the Knowledge and Learning Week, a three-day global education summit was organised.
The seasonal spirit has been felt across the entire Expo site ahead of December 25. An unmissable Christmas tree has been set up at Al Wasl Plaza following a light-up ceremony which took place on December 18.
dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com
The Dubai Ruler meets president of the Central African Republic, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Expo 20206 days ago
New Festive Pass gives unlimited access to a wonderful winter for just Dh95.
Expo 20201 week ago
Pavilion is an eco-friendly exhibition that seamlessly blends ancient heritage and cutting-edge innovation
Expo 20201 week ago
The artiste says her music has variety and versatility, and connects with audiences of all age groups
Expo 20201 week ago
The country brought a slice of Far East to the event with activations including flower arranging class, workshop, dance and bridal show, and more
Expo 20201 week ago
Commissioner General of the Lithuanian Pavilion in Dubai, Romas Jankauskas, has led the country's pavilions at nine Expo editions
Expo 20201 week ago
Alicia Keys crooned from beneath the vast shimmering dome at Dubai’s Expo
Expo 20201 week ago
Expo 2020 Dubai hosts storytelling forum to mark Human Rights Day
Expo 20201 week ago