Qatar celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Activities highlight country’s culture, history and traditions that date from its nomadic past

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 19 Dec 2021, 10:26 PM

Qatar celebrated its Expo 2020 National Day on Sunday with an impressive line-up of cultural and entertainment activities, including live performances and traditional food, at Al Wasl Plaza, the Qatar Pavilion and venues across the Expo site.

The Qatari delegation, led by Sultan Bin Rashid Al-Khater, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Qatar, was welcomed by Yacoub Al Hosani, UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Organisations Affairs and Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director, Expo 2020 Dubai Commissioner General Office.

Al-Khater said Qatar's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, organised under the theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, reflects their deep belief in innovation's vital role in building a better future for all of humanity.

“Through our participation, we look forward to transferring our experiences in many essential fields such as energy, environment, education, culture and others. We also thank the United Arab Emirates for the considerable efforts made that have been made to make the global event a success, and we wish success in achieving the noble values of its mission for the development and prosperity of all the nations of the world.”

Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director, Expo 2020 Dubai Commissioner General Office, said: “Qatar has long been an active participant in international Exhibitions, and Expos in particular, having won various awards, including a Gold Award for best pavilion design at Expo 2017 Astana. Qatar’s vision and creativity in the design and execution of its pavilion positions it as a country that is forward-looking, with a diversified economy that offers abundant investment opportunities.

“The pavilion theme ‘The Future is Now’ is a clear expression of the nation’s ambitions, and a gateway to a deep-rooted culture that takes pride in its past and looks to the future with hope. Visitors will experience Qatar’s developments and achievements in various sectors, including education, arts and culture, innovation, and technology, as they learn about Qatar’s vision 2030, in addition to its preparations for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and the nation’s hosting of the International Horticultural Expo 2023 - which will expand cooperation with international partners, strengthen existing partnerships, and create new ones that stimulate investment and prosperity.”

The day featured several activities that highlighted the country’s rich culture, history and traditions that date from its nomadic past and centuries-old practices – from hand-woven products to falconry.

The Qatar Pavilion, created under the theme ‘Qatar: The Future is Now’, reflects the country's pioneering position in leading change, considering its vision and experiences. Located within the Sustainability District, the pavilion encourages the world to join hands in creating a sustainable future, while taking every step to make the world a better place, symbolising the country’s progressive outlook for the future, yet remaining true to its culture and heritage.

Designed by internationally renowned architect Santiago Calatrava, the pavilion represents the four elements of the Coat of Arms of Qatar: two crossed and curved swords, a dhow and an island with two palm trees. Visitors can learn about the past, present and future of Qatar through multiple technologies, including mirror screens, holographic projections, 3D mapping and transparent LED screens.