Expo 2020 Dubai: Official app launched for visitors, get personalised schedule of events

Dubai - Visitors can use the app to buy tickets, choose from dining options, and manage reservations for Expo 2020's intelligent Smart Queue system

By Staff report Published: Thu 30 Sep 2021, 1:09 PM

Expo 2020 visitors can now use the official app to tailor their visits based on their interests.

Listen to stories like this on the 8@8 with David Light podcast

The recently launched visitor app will match visitors' individual interests to create a personal schedule of events and attractions across a site twice the size of Monaco.

Visitors can use the app to buy tickets, choose from more than 200 dining options and themed culinary events, and manage reservations for Expo 2020's intelligent Smart Queue system — offering guests the ability to reserve a convenient time slot to visit a pavilion of their choice and avoid queues.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the Official Digital Services Partner of Expo 2020, the app – available to download via the App Store or Google Play – allows visitors to create an Expo 2020 account or link their social media account.

They can also access a GPS-enabled interactive map of the Expo site and step-by-step directions to points of interest across Expo.

A chatbot on the app will provide information on making visits to Expo 2020 safe and enjoyable, including details on opening times, parking options and how to reach Expo using Dubai’s extensive public transport options.

Mohammed Alhashmi, chief technology officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: "Whether you’re interested in boarding our Garden in the Sky observation tower 55 metres above the ground; partying at Expo Beats, our monthly music festival featuring a global cast; or experiencing the spectacular Expo Water Feature, the Expo 2020 app has everything on offer at your fingertips.”

Gerado Canta, senior managing director and executive sponsor for Accenture's partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai, said: "The mobile app is a window for visitors worldwide to learn about Expo 2020 and plan their visits via curated journeys to ensure an accessible and relevant experience for all.”

Separately, the Expo 2020 Business App matches users with similar interests and objectives among the business community, with the objective of facilitating meaningful business to business (B2B), business to government (B2G) and government to government (G2G) interactions across geographies and industries.

Powered by artificial intelligence and available for mobile and desktop, it suggests potential matches for users based on their profiles, expertise, goals and interaction patterns – ensuring every business visitor can meet their business objectives.

The app allows users to create their own unique profile and select filters to research potential match partners.

Once a connection is made, users can start engaging, chatting and scheduling meetings with other users, businesses and entities of interest to establish relationships during and beyond Expo, which closes its doors on March 31, 2022.

While free to download on WebApp, App Store and Google Play, a small registration fee applies to access the app’s premium features, such as networking, connecting, chatting and scheduling meetings.

ALSO READ:

>> Etisalat to captivate visitors with the future of connectivity

>> Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus rides for visitors from 18 locations across UAE

In addition to these two main apps, fitness enthusiasts visiting Expo 2020 can use the Glofox App – available via App Store and Google Play – to keep track of their well-being and make the most of all the sport and health-related activities available at Expo 2020. G

The Expo 2020 Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub is hosting an eclectic mix for all ages and physical abilities, and Glofox helps users view timetables and services, book classes and engage with other members and instructors.

When downloading the Glofox App, search for ‘Expo 2020: Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub’ before signing in and registering for sessions.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com