Expo 2020 Dubai-related content surpasses 9 billion total views

WAM’s Expo-related content achieved about 8 billion views in Asia alone

File photo

By Wam Published: Sat 18 Dec 2021, 5:08 PM

Publications and news related to Expo 2020 Dubai quoting the Emirates News Agency (WAM) had reached 9.1 billion views across all platforms worldwide in just two months, from October 1, 2021 until November 30.

A statistical report conducted by a specialist international consultancy company - to monitor the local and global circulation of WAM’s Expo 2020 Dubai-related content - announced the outstanding figures.

According to the report, WAM’s Expo 2020 Dubai-related content achieved about 8 billion views in Asia, 663.2 million views in the Americas, 343.3 million views in Europe, and 41.7 million views in Africa.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, stressed that the report’s outcomes underscore the keenness of local and international media to cover Expo 2020 Dubai, which the UAE is hosting for the first time in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, and the keenness of local and Arab media to follow this major event.

"WAM is proud to be part of the national media sector and continues its work by showcasing this major event and harnessing its human and technological resources. The agency’s news services are being broadcast in 19 languages during the event," Al Rayssi said.

"The widespread news circulation about Expo 2020 Dubai is a proof of the recognition of the UAE’s successful organisation of the exceptional event," he added.