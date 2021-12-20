Expo 2020 Dubai: Parades suspended as mega event tightens Covid safety rules

The Dubai Ruler meets president of the Central African Republic, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
The largest major global event to be held since the start of the pandemic, Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday said it has ramped up Covid-19 precautionary measures to safeguard the health and safety of visitors.
Owing to rising cases, the mega event has expanded the number of on-site PCR testing facilities to four, and is now providing free testing for all country pavilion staff.
"While all frontline workers and entertainers continue to be tested on a regular basis, some close contact events, such as parades and roving entertainers, have been temporarily suspended as a short-term precautionary measure,” read a press release.
Furthermore, with more than 90 per cent of the UAE population fully vaccinated, Expo 2020 Dubai has required mandatory vaccination and boosters of all Expo and international participant staff, volunteers, contractors and service providers.
“Visitors ages 18 and above are required to present proof of any vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours. In addition, Expo 2020 maintains on site sanitisation stations and mandatory face-masks both indoor and outdoor,” said the release.
