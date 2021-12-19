Covid: UAE announces Green Pass protocol for government staff

The decision will go into effect from January 3, 2022

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sun 19 Dec 2021, 7:09 PM Last updated: Sun 19 Dec 2021, 7:24 PM

UAE authorities have announced the implementation of the Green Pass system to enter federal government departments.

The new directive was announced by the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) on Sunday and applies to federal government employees across the Emirates.

ALSO READ:

Only Covid-vaccinated employees and those exempted from getting the jab will be permitted to enter these agencies. Vaccinated staff who have received the booster shot (if eligible) need to get a PCR test every 14 days to keep the Green Pass on their AlHosn app active. Following this period, if they don't get a PCR test, the status will turn grey.

The decision will go into effect from January 3, 2022.