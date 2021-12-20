Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan Pavilion celebrates ‘Kissan Day’ to promote agri sector

Day pays tribute to nation's farmers; popular agri products from the country were on display at the pavilion.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 10:06 AM

The Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai was decorated with the South Asian country’s various agricultural products to promote its agriculture sector and pay tribute to the farmers on National Farmers’ Day, also known as Kissan Day.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Fatima Fertilizer took the initiative for the week-long celebrations aimed at showcasing the rich the agricultural heritage of Pakistan.

Farmers’ Day celebration in Dubai highlights the important role farmers play in global food security and seeks to make the global audience of Dubai Expo realise their significance in bringing food to the table.

The pavilion was split into two key seasons of Rabi and Khareef – with key crops of Rabi being wheat and for Khareef, it is cotton and rice. In addition, fruits like mangoes and oranges play a crucial role in Pakistan’s agricultural economy and are popular here in UAE.

Visitors to the Pakistan Pavilion were also served with desserts from rural Pakistan, which are popular among farmers. Traditional handmade pottery from Pakistan was also distributed and visitors had their names calligraphed on the pottery as special memorabilia.

Fawad Ahmed Mukhtar, CEO of Fatima Fertilizer, highlighted the need for Pakistani companies to actively participate in international forums and aggressively work towards promoting Pakistan’s soft image around the world.

“Farmers are the backbone of our nation, and Fatima Fertilizer is the first company to have come forward to pay a glowing salute to them by coining December 18 as ‘Kissan Day’”, he said.

“We have been working tirelessly for the last three years to get the National Farmers’ Day is acknowledged as a national event. Apart from its official celebrations with the Government of Pakistan, Dubai Expo is an international forum attracting visitors from 192 countries, and thereby, serves as an amazing platform to showcase Pakistan’s key strength,” said Rabel Sadozai, national marketing manager of Fatima Fertilizer.

