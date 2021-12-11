Pakistan’s TCF featured at Expo 2020 Dubai

TCF has evolved a model to deliver quality education at scale. It runs 1,687 schools in 62 districts across Pakistan.

The Citizens Foundation (TCF), perhaps the largest network of independently run schools in the world, is set to be featured at the Expo 2020 Dubai’s Global Best Practices Programme in December 2021.

As educationists from around the world converge at Expo 2020 Dubai during the Knowledge and Learning Week, TCF will join other organisations in highlighting best practices in education to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.

What started as a discussion among six friends to correct their country’s trajectory, has now become a national movement and a global best practice. TCF has evolved a model to deliver quality education at scale. It runs 1,687 schools in 62 districts across Pakistan.

Currently it has an enrollment of 275,000 students, of which nearly 50 per cent are girls. “When we started TCF we wanted to ensure that girls received an equal opportunity to study. All TCF schools are within walking distance to communities. We also hire only female teachers to encourage parents to send their daughters to school,” said Ateed Riaz, co-founder and chairman of TCF.

Hiring only female teachers has made TCF one of the largest private employers of women in Pakistan with a faculty of 12,950 women. TCF provides transportation to these teachers and also conducts a rigorous training of over 120 hours annually, to develop their capabilities and ensure quality education in its classrooms.

To date, 50,500 students have graduated from TCF Schools and this year 733 TCF alumni have received admission in the top universities in Pakistan.