Expo 2020 Dubai: New restaurant opens at Pakistan Pavilion

Fine-dining experience to show off dishes inspired by country's hospitality

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 4:37 PM

A new fine-dining restaurant has been opened at Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The restaurant, Dawat, will serve diverse flavours from Pakistan with a myriad of dishes inspired by the country's rich history.

Located on the pavilion's rooftop, the restaurant has been curated in partnership with Abu Dhabi-based Emirati hospitality, cuisine, and recreation firm Erth.

The Pakistan Pavilion and Erth also have a partnership in Dhaba restaurant, which is located on the ground floor.

"We are delighted to partner with Erth and present two wonderful culinary destinations at the Pakistan Pavilion. The nature of Pakistani hospitality has inspired the dishes to give epicureans a culinary adventure of a kind," said Rizwan Tariq, director-general of the Pakistan Pavilion.

Shaikha Al Kaabi, CEO of Erth, said: "The sharing of food and drink is an intrinsic part of both the Emirati and Pakistani cultures. It is our pleasure to collaborate with the Pakistan Pavilion and launch two incredible culinary journeys at Expo 2020 Dubai."

"Pakistan and the UAE have always enjoyed a strong relationship, and I'm confident that every guest at Dhaaba and Dawat will appreciate the delicious cuisine on offer and have a memorable experience," she added.

The restaurant will have a seating capacity of 50 guests. Keeping true to the amazing façade of the Pakistan Pavilion, the restaurant is also built to engage visitors inside and discover its hidden treasures.

