Winter Wonderland: Here are the top 10 Christmas attractions in the UAE

Residents can ring in the merriest time of year with light shows, shopping sprees and Xmas themed treats

KT photo/Shihab

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 6:33 PM Last updated: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 6:44 PM

As with every year, malls, restaurants and public places across the UAE are dressed up festive colours for the festive season. Christmas trees, giant red-letter boxes to Santa and winter markets can be found in public spaces across the country.

UAE residents can ring in the merriest time of year with light shows, shopping sprees and X-mas themed sweet treats. Here is a list of the top ten Christmas attractions in the UAE.

1. Global festive traditions at Dubai Expo 2020

Starting December 20 to December 27, the Expo 2020 Dubai site will be a festive wonderland filled with Christmas trees, Santa boxes and other décor that honour tradition with a modern twist. Don’t forget to check out 3D-printed snowflakes at the Czech Republic Pavilion and the 400-year-old tradition of Lucia at the Sweden Pavilion on December 27.

Supplied photo

2. Did you see Santa skydive into Global Village?

This past weekend, Santa skydived into Global Village to light up the tree and launch the festive fireworks. The now famous Global Village Teddy bears have donned their Santa Hats all around the Park to add to the festive feel.

Supplied photo

3. The Festive Brictacular at Legoland

KT photo/Neeraj Murali

Fancy a Christmas tree made entirely of Lego bricks? Legoland Dubai, has it covered. The kid-friendly destination kickstarted its daily Christmas countdown on December 5 and will continue until December 25 in Miniland.

4. Checkout the Imagine Show at Dubai Festival City Mall

Supplied photo

The Winter Wonderland will enchant guests until December 30 from 2pm to 10 pm daily with highlights including an elf’s workshop, daily tree lighting, and a letterbox to send letters to Santa.

5. Festive family fun at Madinat Jumeirah

Until December 30, revellers can enjoy the much-loved local favourites include the annual Festive Market at Madinat Jumeirah that features a popular ice-rink and seasonal favoured treats such as hot chocolate and roasted chestnuts.

6. Winter fun at shopping malls: Check out the décor at Mall of the Emirates and Wafi Mall

KT photo/Shihab

Mall of the Emirates is playing host to its annual festive market, where people can check out a carbon-neutral LED Christmas tree that changes colours. Like every year, Wafi Mall has gone all out to give UAE residents a December to remember.

7. Furry friends enjoy a suspended Christmas tree

Supplied photo

My Second Home Dog Park and Day Centre has paw-some festive decorations, including a suspended giant tree.

8. Witness the wonder of ballet with The Nutcracker

Supplied photo

Dubai Opera will be filled with Tchaikovsky’s most recognisable songs, including the Waltz of the Flowers and Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, as the dancers of the Russian State Ballet bring the famous story of The Nutcracker to life from December 23 to December 25.

9. Santa’s Secret Island of Drone Shows and Snowy Grottos at Bluewaters

Santa Claus is turning all of Bluewaters into his personal Secret Island. From December 17 – 26, the tranquil island paradise will transform into a snowy winter wonderland with thrilling activities and sights for the whole family.

Supplied photo

10. Create your own gingerbread house

Supplied photo

Popular bakery Mister Baker is offering a custom-made, fully assembled, and decorated gingerbread house can be ordered online or in-store for Dh180 and is a perfect décor element for any festive set up! Or get the gingerbread house DIY kit, which comes with walls, roof and a door to assemble your own house. The assembly board, royal icing and decorations are included and there’s only one instruction-have fun while you decorate.