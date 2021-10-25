Expo 2020 Dubai: Watch Harlem Globetrotters jump through hoops

The ABLF Talks at the Dubai Cares pavilion will highlight the need for hosting dialogues that showcase the integral qualities that define modern-day leaders as they seek to guide their organisations and countries responsibly
American exhibition basketball team Harlem Globetrotters’ Spread Game Tour will make a pivotal stop at Expo 2020 Dubai for two games on October 29 and 30.
Taking place at the multi-purpose sports court and Aussie Park at the Expo’s Sports, Fitness and Wellness Hub, the high-energy basketball games are set to wow spectators as players race and ricochet through their routines of flamboyant ball handling and basket shooting.
Partnering with the USA pavilion, the Harlem Globetrotters will be involved in a range of activities and activations.
These include working with Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) to help launch the Dubai Fitness Challenge at Expo 2020; player walk-arounds and autograph sessions; a Music in the Gardens performance; tricks and demonstration session; activities with junior players and people of determination; and the iconic Harlem Globetrotters show.
Children made up a quarter of the total visits
UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub.
The only requirement is they have to apply for the paid-leave in advance
“As challenges rise, so has our level of determination to work together to create a better future," said the UN deputy secretary-general.
The sides discussed the UN’s participation at the Expo and its importance in establishing constructive global partnerships
National days and honour days at the world fair are opportunities to celebrate each of Expo’s 200-plus international participants
Since the public holiday on Thursday and the subsequent weekend, visitor numbers increased dramatically
