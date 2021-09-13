Expo 2020 Dubai unveils 5,400sqm sports, fitness hub

Some of the world's most famous sports stars will be coming to this zone, too.

A packed fitness and sporting programme — with free activities — awaits Expo 2020 visitors at the 5,400sqm hub on the mega site.

The Expo’s Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub has all the facilities to get hearts pumping. There will be a multi-sports area for basketball, volleyball, tennis and netball; a five-a-side football pitch; ‘Big Bash’ cricket nets; an indoor fitness studio; a fitness stage; large LED screens; and a space for sports exhibitions, showcases and celebrity autograph signings.

Though this hub will be the pulsating heart of the Expo’s sporting programme, events, competitions and all manner of athletic and wellness pursuits will take place across the site. Visitors will enjoy all activities for free as part of their entry ticket.

Kevin Brown, vice-president for events and entertainment at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020 Dubai is committed to hosting a World Expo that is true to its time and place, helping shape a post-pandemic world and create a better future for all.

“Sports speaks to the world in a language that everyone understands. With the power to inspire and unite people from diverse backgrounds and to create hope, Expo’s sports platform has been developed with a shared purpose of international cooperation towards a healthier, happier and safer planet.”

Expo 2020 will be collaborating with the Dubai Sports Council and the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) on numerous events, including The Expo Run — a high-profile race, which will be held on November 19. Around 5,000 runners are expected to participate over distances of 10km, 5km or 3km.

Other events feature top names from the world of sports, such as legendary basketball exhibitionists the Harlem Globetrotters, who will help launch the DFC at the mega event.

The Expo has also partnered with Indian Premier League cricket team Rajasthan Royals and Italian football heavyweights AC Milan and City Football Group, owners of clubs across the world including current English Premier League champions Manchester City. All will enjoy a physical presence during the six-month event, offering inspiring activities and the chance to engage with star players.

Many of the Expo’s 192 participating countries will be bringing in national sporting heroes, including Croatia’s Ballon d’Or-winning footballer Luka Modri; former Wimbledon tennis champion Goran Ivaniševi; and NBA basketball stars Dario Šari and Bojan Bogdanovi. Britain’s boxing legend Anthony Joshua — thanks to his Nigerian heritage — will collaborate with the Nigeria Pavilion, while many famous Irish faces will be popping up at the Ireland pavilion.

Australia will host hundreds of events, including a range of ‘skills and drills’ sessions at the Sports, Fitness and Wellness Hub; New Zealand will bring classes from famed fitness brand Les Mills; and Italy will offer five- to 14-year-olds the chance to hone their skills with a workshop run by the Italian Olympic Federation.

Full details, including timings, can be found at www.expo2020dubai.com, where visitors can also book where required.

Sessions can also be reserved at the registration area of the hub. Advance booking is advised and all sessions are free of charge.