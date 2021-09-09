UAE: Residents gear up for 2021 Dubai Fitness Challenge
The initiative by the Crown Prince of Dubai has motivated residents to invest in their health
The 2021 Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is almost here, and residents are all set to transform Dubai into the most active city in the world.
Fitness enthusiasts say that the initiative by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has motivated them to invest in their health.
DFC, which will run from October 29 to November 27, features events across the emirate and encourages residents and visitors to commit to 30 minutes of activity for 30 days.
Sujith Koshy, a banker and fitness influencer who uses a wheelchair, said he has been participating in the challenge since its launch in 2017.
“This initiative has motivated residents to focus on their overall well-being and I’m sure it has made Dubai one among the fittest cities in the world,” he said.
Some residents believe that this year’s fitness challenge will draw in more participants than previous editions.
Jennifer Chalouhi, a Lebanese expat and personal trainer, said a regular fitness routine is essential for physical and mental health.
“The pandemic has taught us the importance of being fit and healthy and this year’s challenge is likely to have more participants. Being fit maintains your energy levels throughout the day and helps in dealing with depression and mood swings,” she said.
In the wake of the pandemic, residents who did not participate in the previous years' challenges are determined to prioritise their health this year. Such is the case for Mansour Hashim, an Egyptian expat who started his fitness journey prior to the challenge.
“I want to be prepared for the challenge. This initiative not only motivates us, but it also teaches us the importance of having a strong immune system,” he said.
Koshy said he believes anyone can dedicate 30 minutes to fitness, but stressed that the willpower should come from within.
“We get a boost to work out when we see others work out. This is what the initiative does. I have heard from many that they have continued with their daily routine of 30 minutes or more even after the challenge,” he said.
ayaz@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Covid violations list revised for public...
With regard to pupils learning remotely, authorities listed the... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE leaders congratulate Razan Al Mubarak as she...
We are proud of all the daughters of the nation: Sheikh Mohammed READ MORE
-
Technology
UAE: How Abu Dhabi uses artificial intelligence...
'Data analysis tech will make future of agriculture UAE more... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Woman files case against sister for not...
She was also not allowed to take her own decisions. READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed meets Dubai disaster management...
Dubai Ruler praises the team for their efforts READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates to resume services to Saudi, St...
From Saturday, Emirates will begin operating 24 weekly flights to the ... READ MORE
-
News
7 winners from 6 countries share Dh1m in Mahzooz...
The seven lucky winners took home over Dh140,000 each. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi maintains #1 ranking for Covid-19...
The Capital was followed by Singapore, Seoul, Tel Aviv and Dubai READ MORE
News
Video: Snake on display in Abu Dhabi believed to be world's largest
8 September 2021
Real Estate
Watch: Potential buyers queue up to get townhouses in Dubai
8 September 2021
Government
UAE Embassy in India issues advisory against suspicious sites
8 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Special Expo 2020 Dubai passport launched
9 September 2021
Bollywood
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's mother passes away
8 September 2021
Business
Pakistan loses emerging market status after MSCI's downgrade