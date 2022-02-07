Expo 2020 Dubai: Two win free round-trip tickets in Air India Express draw

Visitors to the India pavilion are eligible to participate in the draw

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 7 Feb 2022, 11:25 PM

Two winners of the Air India Express Lucky Draw have bagged free round-trip tickets to any destination in India.

Saloni Sachin Shah and Sanha Shezrin were announced as winners on Monday at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Visitors to the India pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai are eligible to participate in the draw, which is open to residents and tourists, an Air India official in UAE had earlier told Khaleej Times.

Participants must have travelled on an Air India Express flight recently, and they can participate by presenting their boarding passes at the Air India kiosk at the India pavilion. Air India is also the official travel partner of the India pavilion at Expo 2020.

Non-airline taxes have to be borne by the winners. Free tickets are non-transferable and will be valid until August 31, 2022.

The draw was conducted at the India pavilion in presence of Dr Aman Puri, Consul-General of India, as well as officials from Tata Sons & Companies and Air India and Air India Express officials from the GMEA region.