Expo 2020 Dubai to cross 15 million visits this week

Electrifying musical events have been pulling in the crowds as the world fair enters its last month.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 11:16 AM

Buoyed by exciting events such as the Coldplay concert at Al Wasl Plaza last week, Expo 2020 Dubai is on target to hit the 15 million total visit mark later this week. And with many more headline-grabbing names still to be announced over the coming weeks, those numbers are set to accelerate further, a statement issued today said.

As of February 21, total visits stood at 14,719,277, days after Coldplay’s memorable concert on February 15, part of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Infinite Nights Series, united the shared goals of the British band and the UAE – inspiring climate awareness and driving action to preserve our planet in support of Expo’s Programme for People and Planet and in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

With less than 40 days to go, domestic visits surged 128 per cent in the past six weeks, and international visitations up 19 per cent, primarily after the announcement of the new Dh50 Season Finale Pass.

Pupils went back to class after the mid-term break and this past week saw the highest number of schoolchildren on site. Families returned several times over the holiday with new children’s shows added to the special programme on weekends, and the Expo School Programme’s Young Stars performing at the iconic Al Wasl Plaza, the statement added.

Monday saw a visit by His Excellency Dr Luis Lacalle Pou, President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, who led his country’s Expo 2020 Dubai National Day celebrations.

The Serbia Pavilion hosted tennis star and 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, ahead of workshops run by his charitable organisation.

Fellow international champions from the world of men’s and women’s tennis, including John McEnroe, Kim Clijsters and Richard Krajicek, then put on a nail-biting spectacle later in the week as they battled it out in exhibition singles and doubles matches at the Expo Sports Arena on Saturday and Sunday (February 19-20).

The sporting highlights continued on Sunday with a visit by Manchester City Women’s players Esme Morgan, Karen Bardsley and Laura Coombs, who held a live Q&A at the Women’s Pavilion as they aimed to inspire the next generation of female athletes with their Same Goals initiative. This forms part of Expo 2020 Dubai’s strong focus on women, as the event prepares to host International Women’s Day on March 8. This will include a diverse three-day programme that includes a gathering of world leaders in various fields, spotlighting gender equality under the theme #BreaktheBias.

Food, Agriculture & Livelihoods Week (17-23 February), the latest of 10 Theme Weeks that anchor Expo 2020 Dubai’s Programme for People and Planet, kicked off on Thursday. Change-makers, innovators and stakeholders from across the global food value chain are gathering to spotlight food systems that are more productive, more inclusive, environmentally sustainable and resilient, and deliver healthy and nutritious diets for all.

Fans of Pakistani Sufi rock group Junoon, filled the world fair at Dubai Exhibition Centre on February 18 for a special gig.

Shreya Ghoshal, one of India’s most popular playback singers, lit up the stage at Jubilee Park with her Bollywood favourites on Saturday (February 19), while the audience was treated to Pakistani music from two legendary performers, Shafqat Amanat and Hadiqa Kiani, at Dubai Exhibition Centre on Sunday (February 20).

The Jubilee Stage also hosted global music sensation and Bollywood star Nora Fatehi on February 16.

Expo 2020 Dubai’s virtual visitation numbers have also reached 145 million, driven by the diverse entertainment available via Live@Expo, as well as extensive coverage of Expo 2020 Dubai's Programme for People and Planet and the live-streaming of Coldplay.