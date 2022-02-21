Expo 2020 Dubai: Enter the Batman world as Gotham City Pavilion opens

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 6:44 PM

For one month only, Batman fans will be able to immerse themselves into the shadowy world of Batman and save Gotham by solving a series of riddles at The Gotham City Pavilion.

Inspired by the upcoming Warner Bros. Pictures film The Batman, the pavilion is located within the Opportunity District of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Echoing the dimly lit Batcave, the pavilion is set to transport visitors into the heart of the eagerly anticipated Matt Reeves’ The Batman movie. Guests will be whisked into the Batcave and invited to crack the encrypted messages and claim a prize from Batman’s private collection, with collectable posters, official movie merchandise and special edition comics up for grabs.

Advance tickets for The Batman, releasing in cinemas on March 3, will be available for purchase on site through VOX Cinemas. Visitors can also buy tickets on the VOX Cinemas’ website and app.

With its exposed concrete walls, multi-monitor computer and chalk-drawing covered floor, the pavilion pays homage to the movie’s Batcave throughout the moody, gritty space, complete with life-size Batman statues and indoor Bat-Signal projections. QR codes with AR filter and Social Lens will be placed by Batman’s workstation, allowing visitors to immerse themselves into the experience, while the official trailer plays on the screen.

Inspiration for the film’s Batcave came from an underground train station situated below the Waldorf Astoria in New York City.

“I was thinking about foundations,” said James Chinlund, production designer, The Batman. “I remembered there’s an underground train station at the Waldorf Astoria in New York and the myth, which I think is true, is that there’s a train parked there all the time for whenever the President is in town and if there’s ever an emergency, they could take him through this secret tunnel at the Waldorf and it would get him out of town discreetly.

"I always loved that idea and thought it was so romantic. I thought that if you were the Wayne’s and you had created this city, you would probably have your own secret train terminal under the tower.”