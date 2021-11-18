Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed visits Moroccan, UK pavilions

The event will be held from March 29-30, 2022
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited the pavilions of Morocco and the United Kingdom at Expo 2020 Dubai, as part of a series of visits to country pavilions at the mega global event.
Speaking during the visit, he stressed that new ideas and a vision for the future are critical to shape a bright, prosperous and dynamic future for the world. With its capabilities in various sectors, the UAE seeks to support the development of promising ideas that have the potential to change people's lives for the better.
Sheikh Mohammed began his visit with a stop at the Moroccan pavilion located in the Opportunity District. Under the theme, ‘Legacies for the Future: From Inspiring Origins to Sustainable Progress’, the Moroccan pavilion invites visitors to discover the country and its history, identity, achievements and vision for the future. He was introduced to the pavilion’s immersive experience that showcases the country’s modernity and tradition. One of the highlights of the experience is a fascinating insight into Morocco’s commitment to sustainability. The design of the pavilion is inspired by ancestral methods of using earth, typical of many traditional Moroccan villages.
Sheikh Mohammed, accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, also visited the UK Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai located in the Opportunity District.
Under the theme ‘Innovating for a Shared Future’, the UK pavilion showcases the UK’s contributions in technology, creativity and innovation to develop future sustainable solutions. A visionary wedge-shaped structure, the pavilion also showcases the United Kingdom’s contributions to space science and artificial intelligence (AI). A specially trained AI algorithm processes entries creating unique poems for each visitor that are beamed out via the pavilion’s dazzling LED façade, sending an inspiring collective message.
