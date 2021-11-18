Dubai audience always sings along; we are in tune: Atif Aslam

Pakistani superstar singer-songwriter performed at Expo 2020 Dubai

by Somya Mehta Published: Thu 18 Nov 2021, 5:15 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Nov 2021, 5:29 PM

Although 2020 was meant to be the year that welcomed the biggest world fair of the Expo to Dubai, the pandemic quickly – and drastically – changed the global landscape to one where human connection became the greatest threat to their very existence. So, Expo 2020 Dubai, which opened its doors to the world almost two months ago, in many ways, feels like an antidote to that very pandemic.

The World’s Greatest Show has been an unparalleled success so far, at reviving the lost human connection and a sense of community that is universal to all. With an array of celebrations and live events, amidst a backdrop of the country pavilions, Expo-goers are able to enjoy a frequent experience of indulging in some of the most sought-after live performances from their favourite global artists.

The most recent one is the much-awaited headlining act by the Pakistani singer-songwriter Atif Aslam. The artist, who performed on the Expo Jubilee stage on November 17, set the stage on fire with his all-time hits and chartbuster tunes.

Starting off with a throwback, the singer arrived on stage with Woh Lamhe, a song from the movie Murder that attributed to his immense popularity in the Bollywood film industry, following up with some of his other classic songs like Doorie, Aadat, Kuch Is Tarah.

The Jubilee area, jam-packed with audience members queuing up hours before the concert began, rushed towards the stage as he made his way there, singing along at equal – if not louder – decibels as the singer on the mic. Atif, who had arrived in Dubai just the afternoon of his performance, said that it’s the energy of the highly-engaged audience here that keeps bringing him back to the city.

“The Dubai audience always sings along with me, we are in tune,” said the singer, who enthralled the audience with his renditions of popular Sufi hits like Mast Qalandar.

We caught up with the man of the hour backstage, right after his hour-long to determine his future plans – and if they involve Dubai.

“I would love to shoot in Dubai for my upcoming projects. We have a list, and Dubai’s always on there,” added the Pakistani singer.

The artist, who’s also had some popular gigs at the Global Village in the past, mentioned he was looking forward to performing to also experience the Expo audience and ambience this year, “getting to see how Dubai is rocking these days.”

The Expo makes for a one-of-a-kind opportunity for artists to see different cultures and perform in front of a diverse audience. And the Pakistani singer said that he’ll definitely be back to further explore the richness of experiences offered there.

“Performing live on the Expo stage was a fabulous experience. Everything from the technicalities, to the sound to the audience and the whole ambience – it was great,” said the singer, adding that, post-pandemic, getting this kind of an opportunity to connect with a live audience felt even more surreal and special.