Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed meets Pakistan President

Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai - Dr Arif Alvi will inaugurate his country's pavilion at the mega fair during the two-day visit

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sun 10 Oct 2021, 2:56 AM

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi officially inaugurated the Pakistan pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 on Saturday, October 9. He said the country’s participation at the Expo 2020 is an extraordinary opportunity for Pakistan to reach out to the rest of the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai met with Dr Alvi at the Dubai Expo 2020 headquarters on Saturday.

Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast

The Dubai Media Office tweets said the leaders discussed future of bilateral relations between UAE and Pakistan, in light of the historical ties between the two countries.

The meeting between Sheikh Mohammed and Dr Alvi explored ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries in a range of fields including trade, investment, energy and agriculture, among others, said the official state media WAM.

The meeting also discussed ways to boost trade volumes between UAE and Pakistan in the light of new emerging opportunities.

Dr Alvi stressed that the two countries share a robust relationship rooted in cultural affinities and strengthened by the presence of Pakistani expatriates in the UAE. He expressed his gratitude to the UAE and its leadership for the welfare of Pakistani expatriates living in the UAE.

President Dr Arif Alvi arrived in the UAE on a two-day visit on Saturday, during which he will meet the UAE dignitaries, leading businessmen, investors, entrepreneurs, senior representatives of information technology companies and media persons.

He is also scheduled to interact with members of the Pakistani community in the UAE. Large crowds of UAE nationals and expatriates had thronged outside the pavilion to witness the formal opening of the ‘Hidden Treasures’ pavilion.

Speaking to the crowds gathered at the Expo site, he said, “The display of the Pakistan pavilion at Dubai Expo is far beyond my expectations. The immersive experience and projections at the pavilion provide an unparalleled view of the beauty of Pakistan.” He said the Dubai Expo is the perfect venue for the people of Pakistan to reach out to a global audience and attract foreign investment in different sectors including agriculture, tourism and IT.

ALSO READ:

>> Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan pavilion issues temporary closure advisory

The President was received by UAE’s Minister of Justice Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi at the Al Maktoum International Airport. Begum Samina Alvi also accompanied the president. Commerce Minister Abdul Razak Dawood and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood were part of the President’s entourage.

A red carpet was rolled out for President Alvi and a contingent of the UAE forces presented a static salute to him.

Commerce Minister Abdul Razak Dawood and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood were part of the president’s entourage. The visit of President Alvi coincides with the 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

The President will be chief guest at a business launch organized by Special Technology Zones Authority. He also attended Roshan Digital Account and Roshan Apna Ghar, the initiatives launched by the government to facilitate the expatriates.

Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr Reza Baqir, Abdul Razak Dawood and other government and banking officials were present on the occasion.

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have enjoyed close fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and cultural affinities.

The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments.