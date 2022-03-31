Expo 2020 Dubai ends today: Who will host the mega event next?

Speeches, cultural activities and concerts mark the special occasion
Expo 20201 day ago
As Expo 2020 Dubai comes to an end, organisers of Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai revealed they are ready to take on the mantle, with construction well under way, and ideas to emulate certain aspects of the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East.
Four of the team for the next World Expo gave a media briefing on Wednesday; Wakamiya Kenji, Minister for the World Expo 2025, Yoshimura Hirofumi, Governor of Osaka Prefecture, Matsui Ichiro, Mayor of Osaka City, and Ichinoki Manatsu, Deputy Secretary-General of the Japan Association for the 2020 World Exposition.
Describing Expo 2020 Dubai as "overwhelmingly attractive", Wakamiya Kenji said, "We will learn a lot from this Expo based upon its legacy. We will do our part, we will relay the baton."
He expressed particular interest in Expo’s theme weeks, saying they are "a great idea, and we want to capitalise on that kind of insight, and perhaps use a similar strategy to highlight our focuses."
As part of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Programme for People and Planet, 10 theme weeks have explored humanity’s most critical challenges and opportunities through a cultural, social, environmental and economic lens.
ALSO READ:
Ichinoki Manatsu, Deputy Secretary-General of the Japan Association for the 2020 World Exposition, revealed that construction of the site was well underway. He confirmed the artificial island had been filled, the subway was being laid out, and that by April 2023 the land would be ready for the building work to begin, with the aim to be completed by April 2025.
The Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai theme is Designing Future Society for our Lives, with the sub themes of Saving Lives, Empowering Lives, Connecting Lives. Yoshimura Hirofumi said: "We want to pursue happiness, and consider what kind of lives are fulfilled lives?"
Matsui Ichiro spoke of the 1970 Expo hosted in Osaka, when the UAE had not yet been formed, but Abu Dhabi had a pavilion. He discussed Osaka’s successes in manufacturing and craft, but described the "hospitable people as the biggest asset."
Speeches, cultural activities and concerts mark the special occasion
Expo 20201 day ago
Here is a timeline of how March 31 will unfold at the mega event
Expo 20202 days ago
The region's first world expo has fulfilled its commitment to attract between 22.9 million and 25.4 million visits.
Expo 20202 days ago
Ranveer and Deepika also attended the TIME100 Impact awards at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.
Expo 20202 days ago
President Cyril Ramaphosa and George Weah are currently visiting the UAE to participate in their respective countries’ National Day celebrations
Expo 20202 days ago
Organisers expect 'volumes and volumes of people' to visit the world fair on its final day
Expo 20202 days ago
From concerts to a glorious air show, there are plenty of things to do at the Expo on the last day. Here are the top things to check out
Expo 20203 days ago
A total of 450 students participated in the competitions
Expo 20204 days ago