Expo 2020 Dubai ends today: Visitors queue up early on final day of 'world's greatest show'

Volunteers, security guards and staff members express sadness as the curtains come down on the mega-event

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 1:15 PM

"Welcome to Expo", a salutation visitors will hear for the last time today as they walk through the gates of the world fair that comes to an end today, March 31.

Visitors started queuing up as early as 10am to catch one last glimpse of the different country pavilions of the six-month mega event that has become part of life for residents in the UAE.

A sense of sadness and longing can be particularly felt among volunteers, security guards and staff members.

"Expo 2020 has become our second home. It's hard to believe that it's coming to an end," said Tinashe Mtetwa, an attendant from Zimbabwe.

"It's been like a dream because Expo 2020 feels like another world away from reality. I can't believe that tomorrow I will be waking up from this dream." As part of a hospitality group, Mtetwa will be returning to his job in a hotel in Dubai before Expo 2020 started.

At the baggage checkpoint in the entrance, Yousef Ali says, "It [feels] horrible" to be bidding farewell to Expo 2020.

"There was something new everyday. We learned a lot and met people from all over the world."

Ali added, "I'm happy to have been part of this event, which I'll leave with extraordinary memories that will last a lifetime."

A new slogan is ringing across the mega site. "Today on our last day, we wish you an extra warm welcome to Expo 2020. We hope it made you happy, sparked your imagination, taught you something new and inspired you to see how incredible the world can be when we come together."

