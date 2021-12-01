Expo 2020 Dubai: Behind-the-scenes teaser of Al Wasl Opera

The Grammy Award winner will be the first international artist to perform as part of the Infinite Night series
Expo 20204 days ago
An immersive behind-the-scenes teaser experience of Expo 2020 Dubai’s much-anticipated Al Wasl Opera, in collaboration with Welsh National Opera (WNO), is on show at Expo 2020’s Al Forsan Park throughout the six-month mega-event, with the world’s largest 360-degree projection screen at Al Wasl Plaza also playing host to the preview.
Visitors can step inside the three-minute showcase, entitled Opera 360, for a surround sound and visual experience of how the cultural milestone that celebrates thousands of years of UAE history, its achievements to date and its aspirations for the future is being brought to life.
The teaser is also showing on Al Wasl dome every Wednesday and Sunday at 8:45pm until Wednesday, December 29.
Tickets for the premiere run of Al Wasl Opera, from December 16-19 are now on sale directly from Dubai Opera, where the show will be performed.
Produced in collaboration with Welsh National Opera (WNO), the performance features more than 100 artists and musicians, as well as a production team of 70 professionals, to combine the best global operatic talent, celebrating Expo 2020’s theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.
Composed by Mohammed Fairouz, co-authored and written by Maha Gargash, directed by Sir David Pountney and conducted by Justin Brown, Al Wasl translates as ‘the connection’ in English, and is the old name for Dubai.
The connection here implies international cooperation, with Al Wasl Opera showing how we must work together to channel Sustainability, one of Expo’s three subthemes.
*Some Al Wasl dome shows may be subject to schedule changes.
