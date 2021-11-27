Expo 2020 Dubai offer: Get unlimited access with Dh95 festive pass

The 1,914 horsepower car accelerates from 0-60 miles per hour in just 1.85 seconds.
With the launch of Expo 2020 Dubai's festive pass, visitors can gain unlimited access to some of the most anticipated events of the year - just for Dh95.
The cultural events in store for adults and children include the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations, Christmas festivities and performances by major stars, namely Grammy Award winners Alicia Keys and AR Rahman.
In addition, country pavilions will also host their own holiday activities, the Expo News Service said on Saturday.
Golden Jubilee celebrations
On December 2, the UAE will celebrate 50 years since its founding by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 1971.
Expo will commemorate the occasion from December 1 to 4 with ‘The Journey of the 50’ - a blend of human performance and theatrics, showcasing Al Wasl dome’s unique capabilities in a never-before-seen way with a cast of more than 200.
Festivities will include the ‘Journey of a Thread’ show - a staging of Emirati craftsmanship that dives into the heart of the culture - plus fireworks displays and a concert by Emirati singing star Eida Al Menhali.
Visitors can also experience ‘Al Azi’, in which an Arabic poet leads a chorus that ‘answers’ his call, and a 30-minute musical showcase by another renowned Emirati singer, Fatma Zahrat Al Ain.
Expo 2020 wonderland
To mark the season, the greatest global gathering in history will undergo a magical winter transformation as decorations adorn Al Wasl, the Welcome Plazas, Jubilee Stage, Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, Al Forsan Park and all concourse areas.
Ring in the festive season at Al Wasl Plaza’s spectacular Christmas tree lighting and enjoy festive trains, twinkling street lights, dazzling fireworks and a dash of snow.
From Santa Claus and his 3D camels to giant snow globes, carol concerts and flying pianos, the site will come alive with holiday cheer.
Live performances
Expo 2020 will host more than 100 musical shows and concerts featuring an extraordinary range of stars, including multi-award-winning artist Alicia Keys live at the Al Wasl stage on December 10, and a special event on December 19 featuring musician AR Rahman.
Late Nights at Expo will feature a special festive line-up for three nights from December 23 to 25, with a range of artists from across the globe, while Christmas Day will see entertainment from Filipina singing sensation Lea Salonga, British artist Joe Stilgoe and the London Community Gospel Choir.
Family fun
Little ones can write a letter to Santa Claus and meet the man himself, enjoy special showings of holiday movies, such as Home Alone (December 23), Miracle on 34th Street (December 24) and Elf (December 25) on the Jubilee stage. Nightly shows and spectacular seasonal projections will also take place at Al Wasl Plaza from December 20 to 29 (excluding December 27).
No seasonal celebration is complete without a festive fair, and Expo 2020’s market at Surreal - the Expo 2020 waterfall - not only has kiosks selling traditional treats and gifts from across the globe, but is packed with entertainment and activities for all ages, including DJs, baking sessions and an action-filled winter camp with face-painting, magicians, jugglers and crafts.
Many of Expo’s 200-plus restaurants will also be serving seasonal menus, and at selected venues, children under eight can eat free on certain days.
