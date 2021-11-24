Expo 2020 Dubai: 'Real' Santa Claus to spread holiday cheer, fulfil Christmas wishes

The pavilion displays Bahraini traditional artisanal elements, including live weaving stations and pearling implements
Santa Claus won't be spending Christmas in the North Pole this year; he'll be bringing his holiday cheer to Expo 2020 Dubai.
Visitors to the Finland pavilion can look forward to a once-in-a-lifetime meeting with the 'real' Santa Claus in December.
Santa will be flying all the way from his workshop in Korvatunturi, Finland, to give Expo 2020 visitors a real taste of Christmas celebrations on December 17.
Taking a short break from preparing presents, Santa will meet with adults and children daily at Finland’s Snow Cape pavilion until December 22, 2021.
Visitors will have the chance to snap photos with Santa and make their last-minute Christmas wishes.
To support Finland’s pavilion theme of ‘Sharing Future Happiness’, Santa will be asking visitors what makes them happy in the hopes of spreading Christmas cheer to all.
Santa’s annual mission is to deliver happiness worldwide with the help of his trusty reindeer friends. With the happiness that Santa brings and his message of hope and joy, it should not come as a surprise that Santa is, in fact, from Lapland in Northern Finland.
Visitors are encouraged to plan their trips to meet Santa Claus early to avoid disappointment.
