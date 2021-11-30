Expo 2020 Dubai announces free entry for UAE National Day

October 21 will be a holiday for both public and private sectors, which means a 3-day break for residents.
UAE Holidays1 month ago
Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai can enter the mega show for free on the occasion of UAE National Day.
The global exposition has been rolling out a slew of special passes and offers since it kicked off on October 1 this year.
In the latest announcement, however, residents and visitors will be able to experience the Expo for free on December 2.
The initiative is in honour of the UAE's 50th National Day celebrations.
ALSO READ:
October 21 will be a holiday for both public and private sectors, which means a 3-day break for residents.
UAE Holidays1 month ago
Thursday, October 21, will be a holiday for public and private sector employees
UAE Holidays1 month ago
Watch colourful parades, listen to Sami Yusuf or Junoon live, or be enthraled by the all-women Firdaus Orchestra
UAE Holidays1 month ago
Public sector employees can look forward to a 3-day weekend
UAE Holidays1 month ago
Visitors from around the globe have been thronging to the mega fair site ever since it opened on October 1
UAE Holidays1 month ago
Residents can travel to more countries now as borders reopen.
UAE Holidays2 months ago
Zul Hijjah is the last month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
UAE holidays5 months ago
Residents can also enjoy free shows at various venues around the country.
UAE holidays1 year ago