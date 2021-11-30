Expo 2020 Dubai announces free entry for UAE National Day

By Web Desk Published: Tue 30 Nov 2021, 6:03 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Nov 2021, 6:23 PM

Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai can enter the mega show for free on the occasion of UAE National Day.

The global exposition has been rolling out a slew of special passes and offers since it kicked off on October 1 this year.

In the latest announcement, however, residents and visitors will be able to experience the Expo for free on December 2.

The initiative is in honour of the UAE's 50th National Day celebrations.

