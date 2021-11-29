Expo 2020 Dubai: Nearly 4.8 million visits recorded by November 28

Madam Sharimahton, Deputy CEO of MATRADE, explains how the world has recognised the halal industry as the new engine of economic growth
Expo 20204 days ago
Expo 2020 Dubai visit numbers have climbed to 4,766,419 by November 28, driven by music, sporting stars and continued strong take-up of the November Weekday Pass, organisers said on Monday.
Jubilee stage played host to a packed week of entertainment, including Kuwaiti singer Abdullah Al Ruwaished and famed Egyptian singer Mohamed Hamaki, while an all-female line-up delighted with performances from classical music to comedy at the latest Late Nights@Expo.
Meanwhile, artists from the Accademia Teatro alla Scala were given a standing ovation at a packed-out Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, while Ireland’s Grammy Award-winning Riverdance ended its toe-tapping run with a series of performances, culminating in a Grand Finale performance on the Jubilee Stage.
The FIDE World Chess Championship, which launched on November 24, is attracting interest from both players and fans. The highlight of the world chess calendar sees Magnus Carlsen, the reigning world champion from Norway, defend his title against the winner of the Candidates Tournament, Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi, at Dubai Exhibition Centre.
The tournament runs until December 16, with $2.25 million in prize money.
Free meal for kids
This month saw special launch of a new family dining offer, which gives one free kids’ meal with every adult meal at certain Expo eateries during the week.
With Expo’s new Festive Pass unlocking unlimited access for just Dh95, on sale now until the end of December, visit numbers are expected to keep growing.
December events
Highlights will include the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, Christmas festivities and major stars live in concert, such as 15-time Grammy Award-winner Alicia Keys, performing at Al Wasl Plaza on December 10.
Virtual visitation to Expo 2020 Dubai has now reached 23.5 million.
The mega world fair runs until March 31, 2022.
