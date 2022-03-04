Dubai: Over 400 passengers get free tickets to Expo 2020

His expo voyage has been no ordinary feat. It was the result of an interesting promise made by his siblings.
Expo 20205 days ago
Dubai Customs, represented by the Corporate Communication Department, has distributed 443 free one-day admission tickets for passengers arriving at the Emirate’s air, sea, and land ports.
The Expo tickets are given to passengers coming to Dubai through Hatta Border Crossing, Dubai Airports and onboard cruises at Port Rashid.
“It is part of our ongoing support to the world’s greatest show,” said Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of Corporate Communication Department. “Being one of Expo 2020 Dubai’s official supporting entities, we have been strongly aiding and promoting the event through a number of social initiatives and programmes.”
He added, “It is important we keep the momentum in promoting the event until the last day because it is the world’s biggest event and it is the first time the exhibition is hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia regions”.
Dubai Customs’ Strategic Plan 2021-2026 focuses on consolidating sustainable development and reinforcing corporate reputation, better connecting with clients and partners, and providing services of the highest calibre, Gharib noted.
Dubai Customs carried out 126 social initiatives in 2021 that targeted 76,500 individuals.
ALSO READ:
His expo voyage has been no ordinary feat. It was the result of an interesting promise made by his siblings.
Expo 20205 days ago
The event aimed at raising awareness on rare diseases marked the occasion of Rare Disease Day
Expo 20205 days ago
Visitors can watch award-winning composer and singer on March 5
Expo 20205 days ago
Nine students from Sheikha Bint Saeed Secondary School, Ajman, were selected to display their creativity
Expo 20206 days ago
Catherine Martin is leading Tourism Ireland’s biggest-ever sales mission to the Middle East, with a record 17 tourism businesses from the island nation taking part in the UAE
Expo 20206 days ago
These smart police station are basically for people living outside the mainland - such as The World Islands.
Expo 20201 week ago
Dubai Ruler posted photos of his visit to the two pavilions on Thursday
Expo 20201 week ago
The first Indian-American senator in New York’s history, visited Expo 2020 as part of a US-UAE cultural exchange
Expo 20201 week ago