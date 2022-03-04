Dubai: Over 400 passengers get free tickets to Expo 2020

Dubai Customs has distributed free one-day admission tickets for passengers arriving at the Emirate’s air, sea, and land ports.

Dubai Customs, represented by the Corporate Communication Department, has distributed 443 free one-day admission tickets for passengers arriving at the Emirate’s air, sea, and land ports.

The Expo tickets are given to passengers coming to Dubai through Hatta Border Crossing, Dubai Airports and onboard cruises at Port Rashid.

“It is part of our ongoing support to the world’s greatest show,” said Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of Corporate Communication Department. “Being one of Expo 2020 Dubai’s official supporting entities, we have been strongly aiding and promoting the event through a number of social initiatives and programmes.”

He added, “It is important we keep the momentum in promoting the event until the last day because it is the world’s biggest event and it is the first time the exhibition is hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia regions”.

Dubai Customs’ Strategic Plan 2021-2026 focuses on consolidating sustainable development and reinforcing corporate reputation, better connecting with clients and partners, and providing services of the highest calibre, Gharib noted.

Dubai Customs carried out 126 social initiatives in 2021 that targeted 76,500 individuals.

