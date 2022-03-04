Chef Rodrigo surprises Dubai Resident by bringing a taste of Brasil through his Signature Dish to her home.
Dubai
Who among us has not dreamed of a truly delicious meal cooked just for us by a world-famous chef ?
Well, for one lucky Dubai resident, their wish came true when one of Brazils' most respected chefs - Chef Rodrigo Oliveira - landed up at their doorstep out of the blue!
To their shock and amazement, Chef Rodrigo then proceeded to make his masterpiece dish, Dadinhos De Tapioca, right then and there in the home kitchen. What a truly amazing treat, especially from a Chef so renowned!
Chef Rodrigo is the owner of Mocotó, a world-famous restaurant originally started by his father. It is currently listed as one of the best restaurants in Latin America by the UK Magazine 'Restaurant' and has been awarded the label of 'Bib Gourmand' by the Michelin Guide.
Over the past two decades, Chef Rodrigo has introduced north-eastern flavors into Brazilian haute cuisine, earning him the "Revelation Chef Award" in 2008. He has already been considered one of the 100 most influential Brazilians, chef of the year, and gastronomic personality of the year.
If you want to taste some amazing creations by Chef Rodrigo, head on over to the beautiful and elegant Nossa Dubai restaurant at the Brazil Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai. There’s less than a month to go before Expo 2020 comes to an end, so make sure you don’t miss your chance!
And while you're there, you can also enjoy amazing exhibitions, the stunning immersive water plaza which recreates the sights and sounds of the Amazon, and experience authentic Brazilian arts and crafts - and even buy some - at the Gift Shop.
Visit the Brazil Pavilion today and get a chance to Feel Brasil at Expo 2020 Dubai!
Follow all the action from Brazil Pavilion in the following links
Twitter : https://twitter.com/brazil_pavilion?t=dUd4uzByyh0l3lSudU8g6A&s=09
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/BrazilPavilion/
Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCheZ_yrbbLzHjEJXrrQgr2Q