Top Global Asian leaders honoured at 16th ABLF awards at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum and Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan at the ABLF Awards 2022 - held at Expo 2020 Dubai.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 4:00 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 4:03 PM

In a glittering ceremony that brought together some of the finest leaders of Asia on one stage, the ABLF Awards 2022 - held at Expo 2020 Dubai under the theme Resilience Rising: The Great Reset, showcased the power of resilient leadership and meaningful collaborations as 21 global stalwarts from industry, governance, technology and social enterprise, were felicitated by Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and ABLF Patron, with Guest of Honour of the evening, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, CEO, Emirates Group.

The ABLF Awards, which returned as an in-person event after the onset of the pandemic, was held in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Economy and Dubai Cares.

The high-profile event, held at Expo 2020 Dubai, featured iconic leaders from the UAE along with their counterparts from Israel, South Korea, Sri Lanka, China, Bhutan, India and Bahrain, in a true reflection of the Great Asian Century with a special focus on the measures adopted by leaders to steer their countries, companies and communities towards growth in the post-pandemic era.

As a prelude to the grand Awards Gala was an engaging high-level panel discussion featuring Ban Ki-moon, Co-chair, Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens and the 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations, Dr Tariq Al Gurg, CEO and Vice-Chairman, Dubai Cares, Mariam AlMheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, UAE and Alain Bejjani, CEO, Majid Al Futtaim Holding.

The riveting discussion rallied around the strategies and approaches that leaders need to implement to recover from the impact of pandemic with the overarching conclusion being that effective partnerships and a deep commitment towards improving the lives of people, were the only ways to foster equitable and sustainable growth.

This was followed by the ABLF Awards presentation that saw some of the most inspiring and influential leaders receive the sustainably-crafted 3-D printed, diamond-studded ABLF Awards trophy from their Highnesses. Each Trophy carries a high quality diamond certified from the ABLF Luxury Partner Dhamani Jewels, as a timeless symbol of authentic and integrity-led leadership.

Congratulating the winners of the ABLF Awards on their commitment towards development, Al Nahayan said in his opening address to the audience, “We are here because we know the immense value of ABLF Initiatives. ABLF devotes its energy and resources to promoting the great potential of Asian business. It highlights a clear determination in the region to improve the business and economic environment, to promote growth and development, to encourage innovation at all levels, and to have greater participation and influence in the global economy. ABLF is clearly dedicated to fostering the regional cooperation essential to the growth of knowledge and the seizing of opportunities in Asian countries.”

Gender parity was one of the key narratives of the ABLF Awards 2022 as some stellar leaders whose contributions towards society and achievements in their respective fields had made them towering icons of women empowerment. Among the key winners were Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Founder, Khawla Art and Culture, UAE; Sheikha Dr Shamma Bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson, Board of Directors, Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, UAE; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, UAE; Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, UAE; Nadia Zaal, CEO, Zaya & Al Barari, UAE and Dr Aisha bint Buti bin Bishr, Vice Chairwoman of Emaar Development Board.

Speaking about the role of Dubai Cares’ association with the ABLF Awards 2022, Dr Tariq Al Gurg said, “The ABLF plays an important role in bringing together the best and brightest minds to collaborate and exchange knowledge on global complex issues to secure a better future for all. As a co-host of the ABLF Awards for the 2022 edition, Dubai Cares is honoured to recognise the efforts of Asian leaders who contributed to making the world a better place to live and do business in.”

Malini Menon, President, ABLF Executive Council said, “It is a proud moment for us at the ABLF to be that dynamic platform that brings together great Asian leaders in collaborations and conversations of consequence, reinforcing the intra-Asia connect. The ABLF Awards is a tribute to the integrity, resilience and indomitable spirit of Asian leaders who are powering the business and economic development of the region through innovation and with empathy. The ABLF has always played a key role in fostering a deeper connection and closer cooperation amongst the Government, public, private and social sectors - critical to the recovery, growth and evolution of Asia, especially in this period of socio-economic turbulence caused by the pandemic.”

The ABLF Awards in 2022, showcased a powerful partner profile with the Aditya Birla Group (A $48 billion global conglomerate headquartered in India), Zand (UAE’s first digital bank to provide both retail and corporate banking), the Etisalat Group (Among the world’s leading telecom groups in emerging markets), UNICEF and the ABLF Luxury Partner, Dhamani 1969. — business@khaleejtimes.com