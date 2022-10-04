Expo City Dubai: Free tickets announced for teachers

To be given as part of World Teachers' Day celebrations, the passes will grant them access to all the flagship attractions of the Expo 2020 legacy site

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 12:09 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 12:23 PM

To celebrate World Teachers' Day, Expo City Dubai is giving out free tickets to educators from tomorrow, October 5, until October 8.

Teachers and teaching assistants who wish to visit the Expo 2020 legacy site can claim their free passes at one of the ticketing booths. The ticket will grant them access to flagship attractions, including Terra, Alif, Vision, and Women’s Pavilions.

A regular one-day Attractions Pass for Expo City Dubai costs Dh120. Children aged 12 and under and people of determination can also get it for free.

For those who are not getting the Attractions Pass, individual pavilion tickets cost Dh50 per person.

Expo City Dubai officially opened to all on Saturday, exactly one year since Expo 2020 Dubai welcomed the world.

