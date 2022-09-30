Expo City Dubai opens tomorrow: 7 free, paid experiences and pavilions at Expo 2020 legacy site

Children aged 12 and under and people of determination can visit the attractions for free

by Sahim Salim Published: Fri 30 Sep 2022, 7:45 AM

Expo City Dubai has been giving visitors a preview of what to expect as it opened two of its most popular pavilions on September 1. The city — which is the legacy site of Expo 2020 Dubai — will officially open on Saturday, October 1, with more pavilions and experiences on offer.

Tickets

Admission to the city itself is free. A one-day Attractions Pass priced at Dh120 will initially grant visitors access to the four pavilions. The pass will “evolve to include more pavilions and attractions as they open”.

Children aged 12 and under and people of determination can visit the attractions for free, but have to obtain their complimentary pass at one of Expo City Dubai’s ticketing booths.

Visitors can also opt for individual pavilion tickets, which cost Dh50 per person per pavilion (free for children aged 12 and under and people of determination).

Timings

The pavilions and some attractions will be open Monday to Sunday, 10am to 6pm. Some attractions are open 24/7.

Two free experiences that are open 24/7

1. Surreal Water Feature

This is easily among the most popular attractions at the Expo site, and what’s more, it’s free! Water gushes over immersive walls and then appears to flow back up. According to the city’s website, central spirals produce roaring hydrogen flames and unexpected colours. The whole show is choreographed to surreal music in a collaboration between LA-based WET Design (designers of the Burj Khalifa fountain), and Ramin Djawadi (award-winning composer of the Game of Thrones score).

2. Al Wasl Plaza

Take in the sights and sounds for free under the Expo dome. Known as the beating heart of the expo site, the plaza houses the largest 360-degree projection surface in the world. Named after the Arabic word for ‘connection’, its massive steel trellis dome is 67.5 metres high.

5 paid experiences

1. Vision Pavilion

This pavilion celebrates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It is inspired by Sheikh Mohammed’s book 'My Story: 50 Memories from 50 years of Service'. Visitors can learn about his childhood and the experiences that influenced his bold vision for Dubai and the UAE.

2. Around the World

Photo: Expo City Dubai

This is an Italian-made carousel with hand painted images of past World Expos. You can sit on a horse, inside a tea cup, a rocking chariot or on a bench.

3. Alif – The Mobility Pavilion

Photo: Expo City Dubai

From nine-metre-tall, photo-realistic figures from the Golden Age of Arab civilization to the Emirates Mars Mission, travel through time and discover how mobility evolved over the centuries. Step into the future and check out how artificial intelligence is set to transform cities.

4. Terra - The Sustainability Pavilion

Photo: Expo City Dubai

Connect to a forest’s roots and dive into the depths of an ocean depths to explore how humanity has impacted the environment. You will step out of the pavilion pledging to do your bit to protect and preserve the planet for generations to come.

5. Women’s Pavilion

Photo: Expo City Dubai

It demonstrates an important principle: When women thrive, humanity thrives. It reaffirms a commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment, while celebrating women’s achievements and successes, highlighting the challenges they still face, and exploring ways to work together for a more equal world.

