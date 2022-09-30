Expo City Dubai: Free 'Awakening of Al Wasl' show to amaze visitors five nights a week

Stunning visual projections onto the dome set to stirring music will showcase vision of the UAE, dazzle sightseers just after the evening prayer

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 30 Sep 2022, 10:40 AM

Al Wasl will be brought back to life in spectacular style on Saturday, with visitors set to enjoy a magical and masterful display of stunning visuals and stirring music as the sun sets.

Coinciding with its official launch, Expo City Dubai heralds a new chapter with a revival of Expo 2020 Dubai's nightly 'Awakening of Al Wasl' at 6.15pm (after evening prayer) – a celebration of the collaborative, creative and optimistic spirit of this innovation-driven city of the future.

The beating heart of Expo 2020, and now Expo City Dubai, Al Wasl's 360-degree projection surface will immerse visitors in a spellbinding visual theatre, merging awe-inspiring technologies with some of the world's most creative minds and demonstrating the deep-rooted values and vision of the UAE.

Al Wasl projections will take place five evenings a week from Wednesday to Sunday and are open to all visitors, free of charge.

